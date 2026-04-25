Trump, Netanyahu, Aoun to meet in Washington in mid-May
Foreign policy
- 25 April, 2026
- 17:55
US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will hold a meeting in Washington in about two and a half weeks, i24NEWS diplomatic correspondent Guy Azriel said, Report informs.
"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington in about two and a half weeks, in the week of May 11, for the summit with President Trump and Lebanese President Aoun. The visit remains contingent on the security situation and on fighting not resuming," Azriel wrote on X.
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