BP to launch third phase of 4D seismic survey at ACG in January 2027

BP-Azerbaijan plans to begin the third phase of its four-dimensional (4D) seismic survey at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block in January 2027, the company said in a statement.

"As part of the 4D seismic survey programme using high-resolution ocean-bottom nodes at ACG, interpretation and integration of data acquired in 2025 continued throughout the third quarter of this year. Preparations for the third year of data acquisition also continued, with the start scheduled for January 2027," the statement said.

It was previously reported that seismic operations at ACG were suspended in December 2025 due to the start of seismic surveys at the offshore Garabagh field. The work was expected to resume in late 2026 or early 2027.

BP launched its 4D seismic survey programme at ACG on January 20, 2024. The first phase was completed ahead of schedule and below budget that same year.

When launched, the programme was estimated to cost approximately $370 million and was scheduled to run for five years, from 2024 to 2028. The surveys are aimed at studying the productive Balakhany and Fasila reservoirs and optimising the future development of the block.