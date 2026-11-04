As Azerbaijan's economic development grows, the fiscal role of customs authorities in generating state budget revenues is expected to gradually decrease, Head of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Shahin Baghirov said at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising during the discussion of the 2027 budget package, Report informs.

According to him, the methodology for forecasting customs-generated revenues, including in both the non-oil and oil sectors, must be improved.

"In this regard, we believe that customs authorities should optimize these processes. We are currently working in this direction with the participation of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, and the Central Bank," Baghirov said, noting that recent trends show both MPs and the public paying close attention to the societal protection function of customs.

The SCC head emphasized that today, customs authorities are evaluated not only on fiscal policy implementation but also on their activities in protecting society.

"If we look at global practice, the activities of customs authorities are mostly aimed at protecting society. This depends on the economic situation and the level of development of those countries. Therefore, as economic development grows in our country, the role and influence of customs in fiscal policy will naturally decline, while the significance of the societal protection function will increase," he noted.

At the same time, Baghirov added that in the current situation, fiscal policy implementation remains one of the main tasks for the customs authorities, and the SCC will continue this work next year to ensure that revenue forecast targets are met.