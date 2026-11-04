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    Monish Arora: Azerbaijan may capture medical tourism flows from neighboring countries

    Tourism
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 16:52
    Monish Arora: Azerbaijan may capture medical tourism flows from neighboring countries

    The Naftalan resort area and Azerbaijan's advantageous geographical location can become the main drivers of medical tourism growth in the country, provided the effectiveness of therapeutic methods is scientifically substantiated and a flow of tourists from neighboring states is ensured, Chief Operating Officer of Sea Breeze Health Valley Monish Arora said during the III International Health Tourism Conference in Baku, Report informs.

    The top manager pointed out that Naftalan oil therapy could become the republic's distinctive competitive advantage in the global market, a direction already enshrined in strategic documents, presidential decrees, and state development programs. However, the specialist stressed the need for independent scientific research.

    "The resort presents this method as unique and having no global analogues. Nevertheless, despite the claimed properties, insufficient independent clinical confirmations have been collected so far. Naftalan needs to create a full-fledged evidence base to ensure effective promotion on international platforms," Arora stated.

    As a second significant factor for potential growth, the expert highlighted Azerbaijan's strategically advantageous location surrounded by seven neighboring countries. The total expenditure of citizens from these states on outbound medical tourism currently reaches about $300 billion, he said.

    "It is important for Azerbaijan to attract these target flows if the republic intends to establish itself as a regional and international center of medical tourism," the Sea Breeze Health Valley COO emphasized.

    Monish Arora Sea Breeze Health Valley Naftalan oil
    Moniş Arora: "Azərbaycan qonşu ölkələrin tibbi turizm axınını cəlb edə bilər"
    Мониш Арора: Азербайджан может перехватить медицинские турпотоки соседних стран
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