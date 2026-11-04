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    Emergency services of Azerbaijan, Belarus ink protocol on co-op, information exchange

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 16:43
    Emergency services of Azerbaijan, Belarus ink protocol on co-op, information exchange

    The Ministries of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed a regulation on organizing interaction and information exchange between the emergency and crisis management centers of the two countries, the Azerbaijani MES said, Report informs.

    The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and Belarus's Minister of Emergency Situations Vadim Sinyavsky.

    Sinyavsky is visiting Azerbaijan in connection with the 21st Men's and 12th Women's World Championships in Fire and Rescue Sports being held in Baku. During the meeting, the ministers discussed cooperation between the agencies of the two countries.

    Heydarov emphasized the importance of holding such a prestigious sporting event in Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that the current visit and the signed regulation will make a significant contribution to expanding the prompt exchange of information on emergencies and sharing experiences.

    Sinyavsky expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted the high level of organization of the World Championships in Fire and Rescue Sports in Baku. The Belarusian minister stated that the negotiations and the document signed during the current visit will create a basis for further expanding ties between the emergency situations ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

    Following the meeting, Sinyavsky presented Heydarov with the badge "For Promoting Life Safety." The award was granted for his significant contribution to the development and improvement of activities to protect the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies, as well as for organizing interaction with the Belarusian MES.

    Emergency services of Azerbaijan, Belarus ink protocol on co-op, information exchange
    Emergency services of Azerbaijan, Belarus ink protocol on co-op, information exchange
    Emergency services of Azerbaijan, Belarus ink protocol on co-op, information exchange
    Emergency services of Azerbaijan, Belarus ink protocol on co-op, information exchange
    Emergency services of Azerbaijan, Belarus ink protocol on co-op, information exchange

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov Azerbaijan-Belarus relations
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