Development of sustainability reporting in Azerbaijan discussed

On November 4, 2026, British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan (BCCA) Sustainability and Energy Committee and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) jointly hosted a panel discussion titled "Sustainability Reporting in Azerbaijan: Tracking Progress and Building Readiness".

Report informs, citing BCCA, that the event explored the current state of sustainability reporting in Azerbaijan, the practical challenges companies face, and opportunities for further development. Participants exchanged views on how sustainability information is prepared and used to support better decision-making.

Opening remarks were delivered by Kanan Ahmadzada, BCCA Sustainability and Energy Committee Leader, and Firuza Abdullayeva, Head of the Accounting Policy Department of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan; They highlighted the importance of collaboration and sharing experience across different stakeholders and sectors to advance sustainability reporting.

The event also featured a presentation of the key findings from ACCA"s global research on sustainability reporting, which examines how prepared organisations are to create and use sustainability information.

Gaukhar Ashirbekova, the Public Affairs Lead for Eurasia at ACCA, said: "This is our first joint event on sustainability reporting in Azerbaijan with British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan, and we hope it will mark the beginning of a broader dialogue on sustainability agenda across the business community, public sector and professional bodies."

The presentation was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Gaukhar Ashirbekova, with contributions from Goshgar Ahmadov, Deputy Chair of the Chamber of Auditors of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Ali Ahmadzada, Economist at the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Zeynab Gadirova, Lead Specialist in the ESG Standards Implementation Division at SOCAR; Gunay Asgarova, Director for Broader Assurance Services at PwC Azerbaijan; and Samra Talishinskaya-Abbasova, Sustainability Manager at Unibank.

The panellists discussed the development of sustainability reporting, how companies can strengthen their readiness, and experiences from different sectors. The event continued with a question-and-answer session.