5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kamchatka

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has shaken Kamchatka, said the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Report informs via TASS.

"The magnitude of the seismic event was 5.5, and the epicenter of the earthquake was located 63 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the institution reported.

Underground tremors could reportedly be felt up to 4 magnitude in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.