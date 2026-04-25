Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday, amid efforts to revive stalled peace talks between the US and Iran to end their eight-week war, Report informs via Ananadolu.

The meeting, according to a brief statement and video released by the prime minister's office, was also attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to Sharif's office, the regional situation was being discussed in the ongoing meeting.

Earlier, Araghchi held a separate meeting with army chief Munir, who recently traveled to Tehran.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late Friday for what Pakistani officials say could pave the way for the second round of negotiations. He will also travel to Muscat and Moscow.

The first round was held in Islamabad two weeks ago, but failed to reach an agreement to end the conflict that began on February 28 and engulfed the entire Middle East. Those talks came after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

16:21

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad on Saturday to discuss Tehran's position on ending the ongoing war, Report informs via Mehr.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, and termination of the war by the United States and Israel against Iran as well as cooperation for strengthening peace and stability in the West Asia region.

Iran's top diplomat appreciated the valuable efforts of the Pakistani government, especially Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, to establish a ceasefire and end the war between Iran and the US, explaining Iran's views and considerations in this regard.

The Pakistan army chief, for his part, in addition to appreciating Iran's trust in Pakistan as a neighboring and Muslim state to help advance the diplomatic process, expressed readiness of his country to continue Pakistan's mediation efforts until a final result is achieved.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad late Friday on a mission to communicate Iran's views and concerns regarding the end of the imposed war. The trip of the Iranian delegation to Islamabad comes in response to Munir's earlier visit to Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat is also scheduled to visit Oman and Russia.