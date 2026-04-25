Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13

    Other
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 17:04
    Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13

    In the run-up to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), set to take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, the WUF13 Roadshow will be rolled out across a number of cities in Azerbaijan to raise public awareness of this major international event, according to a statement by the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

    The Roadshow will start in Baku on 28 April, before moving on to Sumgayit on 29 April, Guba on 30 April, Lankaran on 2 May, Gabala on 4 May, Sheki on 5 May, Mingachevir on 6 May, and Ganja on 8 May, culminating in Khankendi on 10 May.

    The programme will be delivered in two parts. During the first half of the day, information sessions on WUF13 will be hosted at universities in each city. The second half will feature open-air public events aimed at engaging broader audiences.

    The evening programme will comprise a range of interactive activities, educational games, presentations and public discussions, designed to highlight key themes including sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative urban solutions and the cities of the future. Participants will also be offered detailed insight into the core themes and guiding principles underpinning WUF13.

    Participation in the upcoming events is free.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company events
    WUF13 ərəfəsində Azərbaycanın bir sıra şəhərlərində silsilə tədbirlər təşkil olunacaq
    В Азербайджане будут организованы фестивали WUF13

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