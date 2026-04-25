Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%

    Industry
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 17:29
    Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%

    In January-March 2026, some 40,924 tons of cotton fiber were produced in Azerbaijan, 16% more compared to the same period of last year, Report informs with reference to the State Statistical Committee.

    As of April 1, there were 39,731 tons of finished product reserves in the country.

    In 2025, some 97,000 tons of cotton fiber were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 33% more compared to 2024.

    cotton fiber State Statistical Committee Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda pambıq mahlıcı istehsalı 16 % artıb

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