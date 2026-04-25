Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's Alborz

    Region
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 17:02
    Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's Alborz

    A fire broke out at a glue factory in northern Iran's Alborz province, Iran's Fars News Agency noted Saturday, Report informs.

    Firefighters and rescue workers have arrived at the scene and are conducting firefighting operations, it added, citing a local official.

    Iran fire Glue plant
    İranın Əlborz əyalətində yapışqan istehsalı zavodu yanır
    В Иране горит завод по производству клея в провинции Альборз

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    Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's Alborz

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