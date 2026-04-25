Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's Alborz
Region
- 25 April, 2026
- 17:02
A fire broke out at a glue factory in northern Iran's Alborz province, Iran's Fars News Agency noted Saturday, Report informs.
Firefighters and rescue workers have arrived at the scene and are conducting firefighting operations, it added, citing a local official.
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