Azerbaijan's clothing imports from Türkiye reached almost $9.5M in 2 months
Business
- 14 March, 2026
- 17:15
In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan imported clothing worth $9.466 million from Türkiye, marking a 26.2% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.
In February alone, Türkiye exported clothing worth $6.286 million to Azerbaijan, marking a 61.4% increase year-on-year.
Overall, Türkiye's clothing exports fell by 3.5% annually to $2.667 billion in the first two months of this year, and dropped by 1.9% in February to $1.328 billion.
Germany was the largest importer of Turkish clothing, with $423 million (down 12.2% YoY), followed by the Netherlands with $284 million (down 5.5% YoY), and Spain with $257 million (up 5.8% YoY).
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