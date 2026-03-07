Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Speaker of UAE Federal National Council condemns unjustified attacks on Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 11:15
    Speaker of UAE Federal National Council condemns unjustified attacks on Azerbaijan

    Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), made a phone call to Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the call, the ongoing processes in the region were discussed. The speakers expressed their serious concerns about the unjustified attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territory and civilians of both countries and strongly condemned such actions.

    The parties emphasized that the peoples of both Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates adhere the peace and stability, and such attacks against the civilian population are unacceptable.

    Emphasizing the solidarity of the United Arab Emirates with the Republic of Azerbaijan, the country's leadership, and people in light of recent events, Saqr Ghobash stressed the importance of solidarity and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

    Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude for this position.

    The speakers noted the importance of refraining from steps that could further escalate tensions and underlined that parliaments representing peoples play a unique role in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding.

    During the telephone conversation, the parties also emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states, adhering to the principles of international law and the UN Charter, as well as strengthening cooperation and solidarity between friendly countries to maintain security and stability in the region. They expressed the importance of strengthening coordination and consultations between friendly countries in terms of maintaining regional security and stability.

    Saqr Ghobash Sahiba Gafarova Azerbaijan UAE Federal National Council Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
