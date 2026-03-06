Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    EU warns of escalation risk following Iran's attacks on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 18:06
    EU warns of escalation risk following Iran's attacks on Azerbaijan

    The EU has strongly condemned Iran's drone strikes in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, calling the attacks on civilian infrastructure unacceptable and warning of the risk of further escalation of the conflict beyond the Middle East, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anouar El Anouni said, responding to a question from Report at a press briefing in Brussels.

    "We have been very clear. We condemn Iran's indiscriminate strikes as they took place in the Gulf, in Türkiye, and also in Azerbaijan. These drone strikes in Azerbaijan are totally unacceptable. They are a further escalation by Iran and raise the prospect of the war spreading beyond the Middle East," he noted.

    El Anouni also recalled that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas contacted Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to express the EU's full solidarity with the government and people of the country, as she herself announced the day before.

    Meanwhile, another EU foreign policy official, Anitta Hipper, declined to comment on the possible impact of the situation on the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, an important component of which is the creation of a corridor between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.

    However, she emphasized that the European Union continues to support the normalization of relations between the two countries.

    "We have also been clear in our support for the normalisation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we have been working for years with both parties and international partners to create the conditions in place for a lasting peace," she added.

    In an informal conversation with Report, EU sources noted that the situation around Iran is developing extremely dynamically, so European officials are trying to refrain from commenting.

    Both official representatives and senior officials are trying to avoid any detailed comments. However, concern about the overall situation, particularly regarding Azerbaijan, which is located in close proximity to the 'hot spot,' remains quite high, the agency's source said.

    European Union Iran's attacks Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Aİ İranın Azərbaycana və regionun digər ölkələrinə hücumlarını pisləyir
    В ЕС предупредили о риске эскалации после атак Ирана на Азербайджан

    Latest News

    19:03

    Istanbul to host emergency summit of Turkic States foreign ministers

    Foreign policy
    18:59

    Alain Berset: Iran's attack on Azerbaijan underlines urgency of de-escalation

    Foreign policy
    18:56

    Lithuanian FM condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Costa and von der Leyen to discuss Iran conflict with Middle East leaders

    Other
    18:43

    Azerbaijani government allows return of trucks at Azerbaijan-Iran border

    Domestic policy
    18:35

    António Costa to visit Azerbaijan for first time as EU Council President – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    18:29

    IDF reports elimination of senior Iranian commander in Tehran

    Other countries
    18:24

    Georgian, Armenian Defense Ministers discuss regional security

    Region
    18:20

    BP begins designing facilities for Karabagh field

    Other
    All News Feed