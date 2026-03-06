Trump demands unconditional surrender from Iran
- 06 March, 2026
- 18:01
There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER, US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social, according to Report.
"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).' Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the post reads.
