Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran's envoy to Azerbaijan talks on drone attack on Nakhchivan in interview with Baku TV

    Foreign policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 09:02
    Iran's envoy to Azerbaijan talks on drone attack on Nakhchivan in interview with Baku TV

    After Iran was attacked, the country launched strikes against US and Israeli military bases in the region, officially announcing the attacks, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilou said in an interview with Baku TV, Report informs.

    "Iran has denied reports of drone attacks on the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia and a port in Oman," the diplomat said.

    In this part of the interview, journalist Turan Ibrahimov reminded the ambassador that the Azerbaijani public is interested in the reason for the attack on Nakhchivan and asked what specific "suspicious aspects" he was referring to. He stated that Arash-type drones are more effective for short-range attacks and entered Azerbaijan from Iranian territory.

    The ambassador, emphasizing that he is not a military officer, refrained from commenting on military or technical matters.

    "My mission is different: when problems arise between the two countries (Iran and Azerbaijan – ed.), I try to resolve them as quickly as possible. You mention the Arash-type drones, but according to the information I received from the Azerbaijani side, they are Shahed-type drones," he noted.

    In this part of the interview, Ibrahimov disagreed with the ambassador and, recalling the technical characteristics of the Arash, emphasized that these drones are designed for short-range strikes.

    In turn, the Iranian ambassador, reiterating his alleged doubts about the drone attack on Nakhchivan, avoided a direct answer.

    Mojtaba Damirchilou Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Iran
    İranın səfiri "Baku TV"nin bəzi suallarından yayınıb
    Посол Ирана в Азербайджане прокомментировал атаку дронов на Нахчыван в интервью Baku TV

    Latest News

    10:12

    UAE FM condemns attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    10:09

    Kuwait destroys 12 drones, 14 missiles fired by Iran

    Other countries
    10:07

    US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM says

    Region
    10:04

    Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weapons

    Other countries
    10:00

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95

    Energy
    09:57

    Trump to Axios: "Unconditional surrender" is when Iran "can't fight any longer"

    Other countries
    09:49

    IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against Israel

    Region
    09:45

    Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:40

    US State Department approves sale of air bombs to Israel worth $151M

    Other countries
    All News Feed