After Iran was attacked, the country launched strikes against US and Israeli military bases in the region, officially announcing the attacks, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilou said in an interview with Baku TV, Report informs.

"Iran has denied reports of drone attacks on the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia and a port in Oman," the diplomat said.

In this part of the interview, journalist Turan Ibrahimov reminded the ambassador that the Azerbaijani public is interested in the reason for the attack on Nakhchivan and asked what specific "suspicious aspects" he was referring to. He stated that Arash-type drones are more effective for short-range attacks and entered Azerbaijan from Iranian territory.

The ambassador, emphasizing that he is not a military officer, refrained from commenting on military or technical matters.

"My mission is different: when problems arise between the two countries (Iran and Azerbaijan – ed.), I try to resolve them as quickly as possible. You mention the Arash-type drones, but according to the information I received from the Azerbaijani side, they are Shahed-type drones," he noted.

In this part of the interview, Ibrahimov disagreed with the ambassador and, recalling the technical characteristics of the Arash, emphasized that these drones are designed for short-range strikes.

In turn, the Iranian ambassador, reiterating his alleged doubts about the drone attack on Nakhchivan, avoided a direct answer.