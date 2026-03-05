Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Azerbaijan's ministries of agriculture, economy to integrate their information systems

    Domestic policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 13:26
    Azerbaijan's ministries of agriculture, economy to integrate their information systems

    The Ministries of Agriculture and Economy of Azerbaijan will integrate their information systems.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree regulating a number of issues related to preferential financing in agriculture and making amendments to some of his previous decrees in connection with this initiative.

    Kənd Təsərrüfatı və İqtisadiyyat Nazirlikləri informasiya sistemlərini bir-birinə inteqrasiya edəcək
    Министерства сельского хозяйства и экономики интегрируют свои информационные системы

