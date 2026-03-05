Azerbaijan's ministries of agriculture, economy to integrate their information systems
Domestic policy
05 March, 2026
- 13:26
The Ministries of Agriculture and Economy of Azerbaijan will integrate their information systems.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree regulating a number of issues related to preferential financing in agriculture and making amendments to some of his previous decrees in connection with this initiative.
