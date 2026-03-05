The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have carried out attacks from Iranian territory using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Nakhchivan International Airport of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and other civilian infrastructure, Report informs, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

It was stated that the technical parameters of the UAVs and the details of these attacks are being investigated.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against civilian infrastructure on the territory of Azerbaijan in the absence of any military necessity.

The responsibility for the incident lies entirely with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Ministry of Defense is preparing necessary response measures to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and these acts of attack will not go unanswered.