Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Hikmat Hajiyev mulls strategic co-op with Chinese reps

    Foreign policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 13:29
    Hikmat Hajiyev mulls strategic co-op with Chinese reps

    Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has discussed strategic cooperation during a meeting with China's former Special Representative for European Affairs Wu Hongbo and China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, Report informs.

    "Had a productive meeting with Wu Hongbo, former special representative of the Chinese government for European affairs and Chinese Ambassador in Azerbaijan. We exchanged views on Azerbaijan–China comprehensive strategic cooperation and discussed key regional affairs. A valuable dialogue reflecting the depth of our bilateral relations," Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Lu Mei Wu Hongbo
    Prezidentin köməkçisi Çinin Avropa məsələləri üzrə keçmiş xüsusi nümayəndəsi ilə görüşüb
    Хикмет Гаджиев обсудил стратегическое сотрудничество с представителями Китая

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