Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iran may allow oil tankers through Hormuz if paid in yuan, official says

    Region
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 14:18
    Iran may allow oil tankers through Hormuz if paid in yuan, official says

    Iran is considering allowing a limited number of oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on the condition that the cargo is traded in Chinese yuan, a senior Iranian official told CNN on Friday, Report informs via Yeni Safak.

    The official said the potential move is part of Tehran's plan to manage the flow of oil tankers through the strategic waterway, which has been effectively closed since March 1 following US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

    Global oil is predominantly traded in US dollars, except for sanctioned Russian oil, which is priced in rubles or the yuan. CNN noted that China has sought for years to expand the use of yuan in oil transactions, but the dollar remains the world's primary reserve currency.

    The yuan-for-oil proposal would represent a significant shift in energy trade dynamics if implemented.

    Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran Hörmüz boğazından keçid üçün yuanla ödəniş tətbiq edə bilər
    Иран может ввести плату в юанях за проход через Ормузский пролив

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