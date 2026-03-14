Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Global Baku Forum mulls urban development challenges, solutions

    Infrastructure
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 13:39
    Global Baku Forum mulls urban development challenges, solutions

    The 13th Global Baku Forum has featured a panel session titled "Global Cooperation for Housing: Perspectives for WUF13," dedicated to contemporary urban development challenges and the search for solutions, Report informs.

    María Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd UN General Assembly, stated that high expectations are associated with the World Urban Forum (WUF13) being held in Baku.

    Anaclaudia Rossbach, UN under-secretary-general and executive director of the UN-Habitat Program, noted that housing costs in cities remain extremely high. She said that in many places, people lack access to even basic sanitation, creating a de facto emergency. The older generation is particularly vulnerable. She emphasized the need to combat poverty and inequality, as these factors are driving population influx into cities.

    Former Lord Mayor of London Michael Mainelli noted that building an ideal city today is virtually impossible. According to him, various infrastructure projects are implemented using financial mechanisms, but due to corruption or financial problems, they often prove ineffective. Moreover, the problem of resettlement is often perceived as global, although in fact, it requires solutions at the local level.

    Benedetto Zacchiroli, chair of the UNESCO International Coalition on Inclusive and Sustainable Cities and President of the European Coalition of Cities against Racism, stated that in Europe, UNESCO's housing policy also covers migrants, people with disabilities, youth, and groups facing racial discrimination. He noted that approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide live in extremely precarious housing conditions, including children and young people, and the international community's task is to ensure that no one is left behind by policies to improve their living conditions.

    Former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall emphasized that resettlement and housing provision are key factors in building confidence for the future. She believes that a long-term public policy is needed in this area. She noted that implementing urban development solutions and achieving sustainable results requires at least 10-12 years of consistent work, but providing people with affordable housing can create the foundation for sustainable development.

    Güler Seymurgizi

    Aysel Aslan

    Global Baku Forum World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Qlobal Bakı Forumunda şəhərsalma sahəsində problemlər və həllər müzakirə olunub
    На Глобальном Бакинском форуме обсуждены проблемы и решения в сфере градостроительства

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