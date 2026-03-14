Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Anar Guliyev: 'Housing the world' - main topic of WUF13

    Infrastructure
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 13:44
    Anar Guliyev: 'Housing the world' - main topic of WUF13

    Housing the world is the key theme of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Report informs.

    The chairman highlighted that financing is crucial to solving this issue.

    He added that, beyond the design and construction of housing, accessibility for the population is a key factor: "There are sufficient housing units in many countries and cities, and construction continues, but certain categories of the population cannot access them. That is why financial mechanisms are very important. Azerbaijan has carried out significant work in this area. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has been operating successfully for years. The State Housing Construction Agency also ensures housing accessibility. In addition, there are several other tools. We are ready and willing to share our experience."

    Anar Guliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Anar Quliyev: "Dünya əhalisinin evlə təminatı WUF13-ün əsas mövzusudur"
    Анар Гулиев: Обеспечение доступным жильем является основной темой WUF13

    Latest News

    14:11

    Explosion at Amsterdam Jewish school

    Other countries
    14:00

    Rashad Nabiyev: Strict regulation may destroy innovation

    ICT
    13:49
    Photo

    BIG presents update on persecution of Sikh community, other ethnic groups

    Foreign policy
    13:44

    Anar Guliyev: 'Housing the world' - main topic of WUF13

    Infrastructure
    13:39

    Global Baku Forum mulls urban development challenges, solutions

    Infrastructure
    13:31
    Photo

    Global Baku Forum debates AI, digital future

    Foreign policy
    13:29

    Hikmat Hajiyev mulls strategic co-op with Chinese reps

    Foreign policy
    13:26

    Erfan Ali: WUF13 in Baku to showcase governance opportunities

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés: WUF13 outcomes to influence new urban agenda review

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed