Anar Guliyev: 'Housing the world' - main topic of WUF13

Housing the world is the key theme of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Report informs.

The chairman highlighted that financing is crucial to solving this issue.

He added that, beyond the design and construction of housing, accessibility for the population is a key factor: "There are sufficient housing units in many countries and cities, and construction continues, but certain categories of the population cannot access them. That is why financial mechanisms are very important. Azerbaijan has carried out significant work in this area. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has been operating successfully for years. The State Housing Construction Agency also ensures housing accessibility. In addition, there are several other tools. We are ready and willing to share our experience."