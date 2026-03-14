Rashad Nabiyev: Strict regulation may destroy innovation

Azerbaijan is studying global experience in shaping the digital future and striving to implement it domestically, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, stated during the panel session at the 13th Global Baku Forum under the theme Digital Futures: AI, Governance and Ethics of Innovation, Report informs.

Nabiyev highlighted that international practices are being applied in the country in specific areas such as healthcare, education, and government operations: "Projects are first tested in certain spheres, and if they show positive results, they are scaled up for wider use."

He stressed that Azerbaijan also seeks to build on its accumulated experience to create future opportunities: "This provides conditions for overcoming challenges that arise in front of innovation."

The minister warned that excessive regulation could stifle innovation.

"If we delay too much, we risk losing the ability to exercise global oversight. That is why the key issue is finding the optimal balance in governance – ensuring strong rules to protect society, children, and people, while not restricting innovation," Nabiyev emphasized.

He further explained that governance can be implemented step by step.

"In Azerbaijan, work is underway to adapt regulations. Requirements are being studied, legislation and regulatory frameworks are regularly updated, and strategies for digital and cyber development have been aligned over the years. Based on accumulated experience, the outlook has recently been revised and a new document adopted. This document addresses past shortcomings and opens new opportunities for the future. The government is well aware of existing problems and seeks to align goals with objectives. This approach helps remove barriers, especially those standing in the way of innovation," the minister concluded.