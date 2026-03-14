BIG presents update on persecution of Sikh community, other ethnic groups

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the Sikh Federation have presented an update titled "Countering Indian Transnational Repression" at the Geneva Press Club, documenting the transnational persecution carried out by the Indian government against the Sikh community and other ethnic groups, BIG told Report.

The presentation ceremony was attended by the director general of the Geneva Press Club, along with international law experts, human rights activists, and representatives of leading global media organizations such as the BBC and AFP, as well as other media outlets.

The 58-page fact-based update presents systematic mechanisms of pressure, including violence, surveillance, intimidation, threats, and other means of political persecution, used by the Indian government against Sikh activists and members of the diaspora living abroad.

Representatives of the Sikh community who have suffered persecution at the hands of the Indian government shared their personal experiences. It was particularly emphasized that the current Indian government perceives any dissent as hostility, which it seeks to punish. This Indian policy represents a pattern of pressure designed to create fear and panic.

The update notes that the homes of dozens of Sikh dissidents living in the UK have been searched, and their relatives have been brought into the investigation. It is noted that such actions are part of a mechanism of pressure through families aimed at suppressing activists abroad.

The participants expressed special gratitude to the Baku Initiative Group for its active role in exposing the Indian government's policy of transnational repression and bringing information about the persecution to the attention of the international community. It was emphasized that the BIG's principled position and consistent activities make a significant contribution to the international fight against gross human rights violations.

The press conference, which was broadcast live on various platforms, was subject to cyberattacks, with the live broadcast repeatedly interrupted and the venue being disconnected from the internet.