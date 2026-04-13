Client assets of investment companies in Azerbaijan surge by 35%
Finance
- 13 April, 2026
- 18:29
At the end of 2025, client assets of investment companies in Azerbaijan reached 2.6 billion manats (approximately $1.53 billion), increasing by 35% or 668 million manats (almost $393 million) compared to the end of 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA's annual financial stability report, the main driver of the increase in client assets has been brokerage services in foreign markets. Specifically, client assets for brokerage services in foreign markets increased by 31% or 580 million manats (just under $341.2 million), amounting to 2.2 billion manats (approximately $1.3 billion).
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