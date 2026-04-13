Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Client assets of investment companies in Azerbaijan surge by 35%

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 18:29
    Client assets of investment companies in Azerbaijan surge by 35%

    At the end of 2025, client assets of investment companies in Azerbaijan reached 2.6 billion manats (approximately $1.53 billion), increasing by 35% or 668 million manats (almost $393 million) compared to the end of 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to the CBA's annual financial stability report, the main driver of the increase in client assets has been brokerage services in foreign markets. Specifically, client assets for brokerage services in foreign markets increased by 31% or 580 million manats (just under $341.2 million), amounting to 2.2 billion manats (approximately $1.3 billion).

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) investment companies assets
    Azərbaycandakı investisiya şirkətlərinin müştəri aktivləri 35 % artıb

    Latest News

    17:17

    IMF sharply raises Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast

    Finance
    17:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first meeting of CICA Women Council

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    IMF: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in average at 2.35% in 2026–27

    Finance
    17:08

    IMF lowers Azerbaijan inflation outlook for next two years

    Finance
    16:55

    Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    16:42

    Jordan Daily: WUF13 in Baku to become turning point in global urban politics

    Infrastructure
    16:27
    Photo

    Majnun Mammadov: Azerbaijan values development of ties with Latvia

    Business
    16:15

    Nigar Arpadarai: Women should be among decision-makers

    Foreign policy
    16:01

    Al-Ansari: Qatar looking forward to new round of US-Iran talks in Pakistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed