Azerbaijani representative elected to International Association of Judges' AI Working Group

Stay up to date with the top news!

An Azerbaijani representative has been elected to a new working group of the International Association of Judges (IAJ) on the use of artificial intelligence in courts.

The Supreme Court of Azerbaijan told Report that Sanan Hajiyev, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani Judges' Union, has joined the group.

The working group was established during the 68th General Assembly of the International Association of Judges, held in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. Its tasks include developing common approaches to the use of artificial intelligence in courts and facilitating the exchange of experience in this field.

The assembly was also attended by Ramiz Rzayev, chairman of the Azerbaijani Judges" Union; Aladdin Jafarov, deputy chairman; and Khagani Mammadov, chairman of the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court.