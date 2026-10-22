Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Turkish сompany to сonduct grid studies for Shams SPP in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 15:05
    Turkish сompany to сonduct grid studies for Shams SPP in Azerbaijan

    Turkish engineering firm EPRA Energy will conduct comprehensive electrical grid studies as part of the construction of Azerbaijan's 50 MW Shams solar power plant.

    According to Report, citing the company, Turkish group Girişim Elektrik A.Ş. has appointed EPRA Energy as the contractor to carry out a range of specialized technical studies for the project.

    Under the contract, the scope of work includes analyzing grid connection capabilities and assessing the impact on the power system, measuring harmonics and auditing power quality, as well as verifying compliance with applicable grid standards and codes.

    On October 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Shams solar power plant in the village of Shahvelli in the Jabrayil district. The facility will cover an area of 130 hectares and have a planned capacity of 50 MW.

    The project's total cost is estimated at 63 million manats, while the plant is expected to generate 100 million kWh of electricity annually.

    ERPA Energy
    Türkiyə şirkəti Azərbaycanda "Şəms" GES üçün elektrik şəbəkələri ilə bağlı araşdırmalar aparacaq
    Турецкая компания проведет исследования электросетей для СЭС "Шамс" в Азербайджане
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:36
    ING: Azerbaijan's nominal GDP to exceed $81B by 2026
    Finance
    16:33
    Photo
    Video
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Ecology
    16:26
    ING releases forecast for Azerbaijan's current account surplus through 2029
    Finance
    16:09
    ING: Azerbaijan's public debt to be less than 21% of GDP in 2026
    Finance
    16:05
    Orkhan Mammadov: Expanding SME role in public procurement among key goals
    Business
    15:59
    ING: Central Bank of Azerbaijan's forex reserves to reach $18.6B by 2026
    Finance
    15:56
    ING: Non-oil sector to remain primary engine of Azerbaijan's economy in 2026–2028
    Finance
    15:54
    ING: Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus to exceed $11B in 2026
    Finance
    15:54
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, China explore solar and offshore wind energy projects
    Energy
    All News Feed