Turkish сompany to сonduct grid studies for Shams SPP in Azerbaijan

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Turkish engineering firm EPRA Energy will conduct comprehensive electrical grid studies as part of the construction of Azerbaijan's 50 MW Shams solar power plant.

According to Report, citing the company, Turkish group Girişim Elektrik A.Ş. has appointed EPRA Energy as the contractor to carry out a range of specialized technical studies for the project.

Under the contract, the scope of work includes analyzing grid connection capabilities and assessing the impact on the power system, measuring harmonics and auditing power quality, as well as verifying compliance with applicable grid standards and codes.

On October 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Shams solar power plant in the village of Shahvelli in the Jabrayil district. The facility will cover an area of 130 hectares and have a planned capacity of 50 MW.

The project's total cost is estimated at 63 million manats, while the plant is expected to generate 100 million kWh of electricity annually.