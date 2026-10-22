Azerbaijan saves 453.7 million manats on e-procurement

Azerbaijan saved 453.7 million manats through electronic public procurement in the first eight months of this year, Orkhan Mammadov, deputy head of the office of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market, said, according to Report.

"The savings rate stood at 14.4%. These results demonstrate significant progress in applying competitive mechanisms, optimising prices and ensuring the efficient use of public funds," he said at the conference "Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance."

He noted that the number of electronic procurement procedures increased by 0.3% in January-July this year compared with the same period in 2025, while their total value rose by 12.5%.

According to Mammadov, this growth reflects the increasing digitalization of public procurement, greater accessibility of procedures and an expansion of the competitive environment.