Encyclopedia 'Turkestan' on common heritage of Turkic world presented in Astana

Stay up to date with the top news!

A two-volume encyclopedia titled "Turkestan", dedicated to the history and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, has been presented at the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.

According to Report's Kazakhstan bureau, the event was held as a roundtable discussion with the support of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The encyclopedia examines Turkestan in a broad historical and cultural context, presenting it as a space of shared historical memory and spiritual heritage of the Turkic world.

Work on the encyclopedia was carried out between 2021 and 2025, with the participation of more than 300 scholars and researchers. The 880-page publication contains more than 4,000 articles and materials covering history, archaeology, architecture, ethnography, literature and folklore. Particular attention is paid to historical figures, settlements and geographical names.

The publication was prepared with the support of the administration of Turkestan Region. Doctor of Historical Sciences and academician Darkhan Kydyrali served as chief editor and project leader, while literary scholar Turdykul Shanbay was the executive editor.

According to Kydyrali, the encyclopedia explores Turkestan in a broad sense, encompassing Central Asia and the Turkic world. Previously published materials have been revised in light of contemporary research and new scientific findings.

The presentation was also attended by public and political figure Adil Akhmetov, Dikan Kamzabekuly, Akyl Jamal, editor-in-chief of Azerbaijan"s Turkestan newspaper, and other representatives of the intellectual community.

Aktoty Raimkulova, president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, awarded Adil Akhmetov and Darkhan Kydyrali the title of "Ambassadors of Turkic Culture and Heritage."