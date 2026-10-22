Coordinates of some mined areas identified in Aghdam, Aghdara and Tartar

Coordinates of mined areas have been identified in the Aghdam, Aghdara and Tartar districts as part of the Safe Return: Supporting Efforts to Combat the Mine Threat project, Rey Karimoglu, chairman of the Azerbaijan Mine Victims Association and head of the project, told Report.

He said the next stage would involve adding the coordinates to mine maps of the areas.

"The project is being implemented with donor support from the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and the Karabakh Revival Fund, in partnership with ANAMA. Its goal is to help ensure the safe return of people to territories liberated from occupation. In these areas, using specialised software provided by ANAMA, we record the coordinates of mine-laying sites based on information from people injured by mines or those who know where explosive devices are located. We will ultimately hand over all the collected data to ANAMA," he said.

Karimoglu also said the work would be extended to other liberated territories.

Mirali Huseynov, an expert involved in the project, noted that it was the first initiative of its kind in Azerbaijan and was of great importance.

"The project contributes to clearing territories contaminated with explosive ordnance and making them safe for people to live in. This is an important task in protecting the lives and health of people returning to their ancestral lands, as well as accelerating the pace of their return. Despite the numerous challenges encountered during the project's implementation, we are proud to be involved in carrying out such an important and noble mission. Another factor that makes this project valuable is that, in addition to the project manager, two other members of the team are also mine victims," Huseynov said.