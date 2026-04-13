Al Jazeera: US undecided on response to alleged Strait of Hormuz blockade breach

The United States is prepared to impose and maintain a maritime blockade on Iran, although the rules of response to potential violations have not yet been finalized, according to a US administration official, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

The official said Washington has sufficient military capabilities to enforce such a blockade, adding that it would remain in place "as long as necessary" in line with decisions by US President Donald Trump.

No further operational details or timelines were provided.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the US military plans to begin blocking the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. GMT).