Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran war fallout could push more than 30 million into poverty worldwide, UN says

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 17:45
    Iran war fallout could push more than 30 million into poverty worldwide, UN says

    More than 32 million people around the world could be plunged into poverty by the economic fallout of the Iran war, according to the United Nations Development Programme, Report informs via NBC News.

    The world was facing a "triple shock," the update said, with energy, food and economic growth all impacted by the conflict and developing nations set to be hit hardest.

    "War is development in reverse," said Alexander De Croo, UNDP administrator and former prime minister of Belgium.

    "Conflict can undo in weeks what countries have built over years," he wrote in the update. "The crisis forces impossible trade-offs between stabilizing prices today and funding health, education, and jobs tomorrow."

    United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Alexander De Croo
    BMT: İrandakı münaqişə 32 milyon insanın vəziyyətinə mənfi təsir göstərə bilər
    ПРООН: Последствия конфликта с Ираном могут негативно повлиять на 32 млн человек

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