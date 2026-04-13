Iran war fallout could push more than 30 million into poverty worldwide, UN says
Other countries
- 13 April, 2026
- 17:45
More than 32 million people around the world could be plunged into poverty by the economic fallout of the Iran war, according to the United Nations Development Programme, Report informs via NBC News.
The world was facing a "triple shock," the update said, with energy, food and economic growth all impacted by the conflict and developing nations set to be hit hardest.
"War is development in reverse," said Alexander De Croo, UNDP administrator and former prime minister of Belgium.
"Conflict can undo in weeks what countries have built over years," he wrote in the update. "The crisis forces impossible trade-offs between stabilizing prices today and funding health, education, and jobs tomorrow."
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