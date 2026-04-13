Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran declares "maximum combat readiness" amid blockade of Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 20:09
    Iran declares maximum combat readiness amid blockade of Strait of Hormuz

    Iran is on "maximum combat alert" amid the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Acting Iranian Defense Minister Majid Ebn-e-Reza said, Report informs referring to CNN World.

    He stated that the country is prepared for "any scenario" and that any aggression against it will receive a "firm and decisive response."

    US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy all Iranian ships attempting to circumvent the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Strait of Hormuz Donald Trump Escalation in Middle East
    İranda Hörmüz boğazının blokadası fonunda maksimum döyüş hazırlığı bəyan edilib
    В Иране заявили о "максимальной боевой готовности" на фоне блокады Ормузского пролива

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