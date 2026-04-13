Iran declares "maximum combat readiness" amid blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Iran is on "maximum combat alert" amid the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Acting Iranian Defense Minister Majid Ebn-e-Reza said, Report informs referring to CNN World.

He stated that the country is prepared for "any scenario" and that any aggression against it will receive a "firm and decisive response."

US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy all Iranian ships attempting to circumvent the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.