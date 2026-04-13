Iran declares "maximum combat readiness" amid blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 13 April, 2026
- 20:09
Iran is on "maximum combat alert" amid the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Acting Iranian Defense Minister Majid Ebn-e-Reza said, Report informs referring to CNN World.
He stated that the country is prepared for "any scenario" and that any aggression against it will receive a "firm and decisive response."
US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy all Iranian ships attempting to circumvent the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
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