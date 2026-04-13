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    Azerbaijan's investment firms saw 32% decline in net profit in 2025

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 18:39
    Azerbaijan's investment firms saw 32% decline in net profit in 2025

    In 2025, the net profit of investment companies in Azerbaijan decreased by approximately 32% or 2.5 million manats ($1.47 million) compared to 2024, amounting to 5.4 million manats (approximately $3.2 million), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to the CBA's annual financial stability report, the net profit of investment companies decreased against the backdrop of rising fees and commissions, salary and social expenses, as well as administrative costs.

    By the end of last year, the assets of investment companies decreased by 34%, or 61 million manats (nearly $35.9 million) year-on-year to 121 million manats (approximately $71.2 million), including liabilities decreasing by 50% or 64 million manats (over $37.6 million) to 64 million manats. The main factor behind the decline in assets and liabilities of investment companies was the decrease in the volume of encumbered financial assets (repo/reverse repo transactions).

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) investment companies Net profit
    Azərbaycanda investisiya şirkətlərinin xalis mənfəəti 32 % azalıb
    Чистая прибыль инвесткомпаний Азербайджана сократилась на 32%

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