In 2025, the net profit of investment companies in Azerbaijan decreased by approximately 32% or 2.5 million manats ($1.47 million) compared to 2024, amounting to 5.4 million manats (approximately $3.2 million), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA's annual financial stability report, the net profit of investment companies decreased against the backdrop of rising fees and commissions, salary and social expenses, as well as administrative costs.

By the end of last year, the assets of investment companies decreased by 34%, or 61 million manats (nearly $35.9 million) year-on-year to 121 million manats (approximately $71.2 million), including liabilities decreasing by 50% or 64 million manats (over $37.6 million) to 64 million manats. The main factor behind the decline in assets and liabilities of investment companies was the decrease in the volume of encumbered financial assets (repo/reverse repo transactions).