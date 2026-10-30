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    Binance sets aside more than $6.34 billion following major hack

    Economy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 20:48
    Binance sets aside more than $6.34 billion following major hack

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has set aside more than $6.34 billion in its own funds to address the fallout from a cyberattack in which hackers stole $6.3 billion from the platform.

    As Report informs, Reuters reported this, citing a company statement.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, the amount includes $5 billion that Binance already holds in tokens affected by the attack.

    The company said all user funds would undergo a public audit through its proof-of-reserves system. With the help of industry partners, it has also managed to freeze $3 billion in assets.

    On October 29, Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao reported a possible attack on the platform. He said users would be fully compensated for their losses. A large-scale cyberattack on Binance took place on October 30. The attackers are believed to have gained access to the platform"s infrastructure through a compromised laptop belonging to one of its employees.

    Binance hacker attacks
    Binance зарезервировала более $6,34 млрд после хищения средств хакерами
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