Binance sets aside more than $6.34 billion following major hack

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has set aside more than $6.34 billion in its own funds to address the fallout from a cyberattack in which hackers stole $6.3 billion from the platform.

As Report informs, Reuters reported this, citing a company statement.

According to Reuters, cited by Report, the amount includes $5 billion that Binance already holds in tokens affected by the attack.

The company said all user funds would undergo a public audit through its proof-of-reserves system. With the help of industry partners, it has also managed to freeze $3 billion in assets.

On October 29, Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao reported a possible attack on the platform. He said users would be fully compensated for their losses. A large-scale cyberattack on Binance took place on October 30. The attackers are believed to have gained access to the platform"s infrastructure through a compromised laptop belonging to one of its employees.