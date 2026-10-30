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    Ushakov: Dates for trilateral meeting on Ukraine may be announced by end of week

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    • 30 October, 2026
    • 21:07
    Ushakov: Dates for trilateral meeting on Ukraine may be announced by end of week

    Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov has not ruled out the possibility that dates for a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi could be announced as early as this week, according to Russian media outlets, cited by Report.

    "We have begun discussions with the Americans on possible dates for trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi," the Kremlin official said.

    "We are discussing dates. They will be in November, and we have already started discussing specific dates," he added.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump said trilateral talks involving representatives of the United States, Russia and Ukraine could take place in the near future. The US president expressed confidence that both sides wanted to reach a deal.

    Yuri Ushakov Russia-Ukraine conflict Trilateral meeting
    Uşakov: Ukrayna üzrə üçtərəfli görüşün tarixləri həftənin sonunadək açıqlana bilər
    Ушаков: Даты трехсторонней встречи по Украине могут быть объявлены до конца недели
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