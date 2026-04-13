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    CICA chief praises Azerbaijan leadership in talks with aide

    Foreign policy
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 19:31
    CICA chief praises Azerbaijan leadership in talks with aide

    Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, Kairat Sarybay, said in a post on X that he had praised Azerbaijan's strong leadership within the organisation during a meeting with presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev.

    Sarybay said in a post on X that he had commended Azerbaijan's role, including what he described as significant progress in the organisation's transformation, and that the sides had discussed preparations for the upcoming CICA summit and the CICA Media Forum.

    He added that he had also met Azerbaijan's youth and sports minister, Farid Gayibov, and that they had discussed preparations for the ninth meeting of the CICA Youth Council.

    Sarybay said the talks had focused on expanding the youth agenda, including sharing best practices in vocational education and discussing the role of young people in volunteering initiatives.

    Kairat Sarybay Hikmat Hajiyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Kayrat Sarıbay Azərbaycanın AQEM-də liderliyini yüksək qiymətləndirib - YENİLƏNİB
    Кайрат Сарыбай высоко оценил лидерство Азербайджана в СВМДА - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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