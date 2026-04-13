CICA chief praises Azerbaijan leadership in talks with aide

Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, Kairat Sarybay, said in a post on X that he had praised Azerbaijan's strong leadership within the organisation during a meeting with presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev.

Met w/ HE Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Dept of Presidential Administration of #Azerbaijan



Appreciate strong leadership of #Azerbaijan in #CICA, incl. substantial progress on #CICATransformation



Discussed preparations for upcoming #CICASummit & #CICAMediaForum pic.twitter.com/WgT2AIWG6M — Kairat Sarybay (@KairatSarybay) April 13, 2026

Sarybay said in a post on X that he had commended Azerbaijan's role, including what he described as significant progress in the organisation's transformation, and that the sides had discussed preparations for the upcoming CICA summit and the CICA Media Forum.

He added that he had also met Azerbaijan's youth and sports minister, Farid Gayibov, and that they had discussed preparations for the ninth meeting of the CICA Youth Council.

Sarybay said the talks had focused on expanding the youth agenda, including sharing best practices in vocational education and discussing the role of young people in volunteering initiatives.