Central Bank: Median monthly rent exceeds AZN1,000 in Azerbaijan
Finance
- 13 April, 2026
- 19:01
The median monthly rent in Azerbaijan has exceeded 1,000 manats ($588.24), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA's annual financial stability report, based on information obtained from available open sources related to the housing market, the offered median monthly rent across the country at the end of December amounted to 1,002 manats ($589.41), which conditions a real estate capitalization period of 20.9 years.
Compared to 2024, an increase of 1.4 years in the capitalization period is observed, which is attributed to the faster growth of housing prices compared to rental prices during the year.
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