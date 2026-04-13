Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Antonio Costa to visit United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 19:48
    Antonio Costa to visit United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar

    The President of the European Council, António Costa, will travel to the Gulf region to meet with the leaders of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar from April 14 to 15, Report informs, citing the European Council.

    They will discuss the latest developments in Iran and in the wider region and exchange views on ways to ensure lasting regional and global security.

    Costa will reportedly reiterate messages of EU solidarity with the countries of the Gulf region and highlight the EU's commitment to contribute to de-escalation and support diplomatic efforts.

    "Our priority and focus are on working with our Gulf partners to safeguard regional stability and protect our civilians and interests. A sustainable peace can only be achieved through negotiation and diplomacy, primarily led by those in the region," António Costa said.

    On April 14, European Council President Costa will meet President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah. On April 15, President Costa will meet Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha.

    Middle East Gulf countries António Costa Escalation in Middle East
    Antonio Koşta Fars körfəzi ölkələrinə səfər edəcək
    Антониу Кошта посетит страны Персидского залива

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