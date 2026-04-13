Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump warns Iran of consequences of attempts to violate US blockade

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 18:57
    Trump warns Iran of consequences of attempts to violate US blockade

    US President Donald Trump threatened that Iranian ships that attempt to violate the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz will be destroyed, Report informs.

    "Iran's Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz US blockade Donald Trump
    Tramp ABŞ blokadasını pozmaq cəhdlərinin nəticələri barədə İrana xəbərdarlıq edib
    Трамп предупредил Иран о последствиях обхода блокады США в Ормузе

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