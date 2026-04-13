Trump warns Iran of consequences of attempts to violate US blockade
Other countries
- 13 April, 2026
- 18:57
US President Donald Trump threatened that Iranian ships that attempt to violate the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz will be destroyed, Report informs.
"Iran's Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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