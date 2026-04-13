Azerbaijan labor minister mulls projects with BP regional head

Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev discussed the implementation of new joint projects at a meeting with Gio Cristofoli, BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Report informs via the ministry.

It was noted that Minister Aliyev stated that a successful cooperation experience had been established between the ministry and BP in the past period, and joint projects had been implemented in various spheres.

The importance of the project Enhancing the Employability of Persons with Disabilities was highlighted as one such project. The work carried out within the framework of this project, which provides significant support for the integration of persons belonging to the mentioned category into the labor market and the promotion of inclusive employment, was brought to attention.

The sides also discussed cooperation between BP and the Ministry in conducting research in the field of population settlement development and demography in Azerbaijan, as well as strengthening the ministry's human resource potential in this area.

Gio Cristofoli, in turn, noted that support for socially vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, holds an important place in BP's activities, and highlighted the social projects implemented jointly with partners.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that continuing the positive cooperation experience achieved and implementing new joint projects would be appropriate, and an exchange of views was held on the topic.