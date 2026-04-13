IDF on heightened alert as US naval blockade of Iran set to start

As the American military is set to begin a naval blockade on Iran in two hours, the IDF says it remains on "heightened alert" for any development, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The Israeli military says there are no changes in the Home Front Command's guidelines for civilians as of yet, and it remains ready to return to fighting in Iran if necessary.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the US military plans to begin blocking the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. GMT).