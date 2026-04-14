Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Next round of US-Iran talks expected soon

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 09:14
    Next round of US-Iran talks expected soon

    Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon, with positive progress having been observed, Report informs via The Express Tribune.

    His statement came a day after marathon talks between the two sides in Islamabad ended without an agreement following more than 21 hours of negotiations.

    Speaking to the media outside Parliament House today, the minister noted that there remained a possibility of renewed dialogue between Tehran and Washington, adding that following the latest round of talks, there had been a sense of satisfaction, with no negative developments reported so far.

    "Only positive progress has been observed," he remarked, indicating that the ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a constructive direction.

    US-Iran talks Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pakistan İran-ABŞ danışıqlarının yeni mərhələsinin keçiriləcəyini elan edib
    В Пакистане анонсировали новый раунд ирано-американских переговоров

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