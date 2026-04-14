Next round of US-Iran talks expected soon

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon, with positive progress having been observed, Report informs via The Express Tribune.

His statement came a day after marathon talks between the two sides in Islamabad ended without an agreement following more than 21 hours of negotiations.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House today, the minister noted that there remained a possibility of renewed dialogue between Tehran and Washington, adding that following the latest round of talks, there had been a sense of satisfaction, with no negative developments reported so far.

"Only positive progress has been observed," he remarked, indicating that the ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a constructive direction.