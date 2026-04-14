JD Vance says Iran operation goals met, urges path to talks

The United States administration believes its military objectives related to Iran have been achieved and that the time has come to move toward ending the conflict, Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News, Report informs.

Vance was cited as saying that the US had reached a point where its objectives were accomplished and that a gradual winding down of the operation could begin. He also reportedly indicated a preference for resolving the conflict through successful negotiations.

Commenting on recent talks between US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad, Vance suggested that the discussions had proceeded positively and that notable progress had been made.

He further highlighted Washington's concerns over Iran's nuclear program, stating that the US seeks the removal of enriched uranium from Iran to place it under American control. This, he explained, would serve as part of a broader mechanism to ensure that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons, beyond its stated assurances.

The negotiations, held on April 11–12 in Islamabad with mediation from Pakistan, lasted several hours but reportedly concluded without a formal agreement.