Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Eduard Kinsbruner: Germany intensifying interaction with Central Asian countries

    Business
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 13:49
    Eduard Kinsbruner: Germany intensifying interaction with Central Asian countries

    The Central Asia region is the focus of special attention of the German government, Delegate of German Business for Central Asia Eduard Kinsbruner said during the webinar "Middle Corridor: Business Opportunities in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," Report informs.

    "There is a "C5+1" format (Central Asian countries + Germany), meetings have already been held twice at the level of the chancellor and presidents. This year, the negotiations were held at the level of foreign ministers, and it is quite possible, although this is not yet certain, that at the end of this year, there will be a meeting again at the level of state leaders," Kinsbruner emphasized.

    In February 2026, the first ministerial meeting in the C5+1 format took place in Berlin. The negotiations were attended by German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul, as well as the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan (Yermek Kosherbayev), Kyrgyzstan (Jeenbek Kulubayev), Tajikistan (Sirojiddin Muhriddin), Uzbekistan (Bakhtiyor Saidov) and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov.

    Eduard Kinsbruner Middle Corridor Azerbaijan Central Asia C5+1 format
    Эдуард Кинсбрунер: Германия активизирует взаимодействие со странами ЦА

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