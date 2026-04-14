Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Al-Ansari: Qatar looking forward to new round of US-Iran talks in Pakistan

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 16:01
    Al-Ansari: Qatar looking forward to new round of US-Iran talks in Pakistan

    Qatar is awaiting confirmation of a new round of negotiations between the US and Iran in Pakistan, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a media briefing, Report informs via Al-Jazeera.

    "Intensive regional contacts are underway at the moment to help ensure the success of mediation efforts and de-escalation. We are awaiting confirmation of a new round of negotiations in Pakistan, and we support these diplomatic efforts," he said.

    According to him, Qatar is also holding talks with partners on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and eliminating the negative consequences of its closure.

    "We are communicating with partners to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and to stop the negative repercussions of its closure. The security of the strait cannot be threatened by any party, and there should be no conditions for its reopening," he said.

    According to the MFA spokesperson, Qatar has always emphasized the necessity of a long-term solution to strengthen the ceasefire regime between the conflicting parties in the Middle East, as this serves common interests.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran US-Iran talks Majed al-Ansari Qatar
    Əl-Ənsari: Pakistanda ABŞ və İran arasında danışıqların yeni raundunu gözləyirik
    Аль-Ансари: Ожидаем нового раунда переговоров США и Ирана в Пакистане

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