Majnun Mammadov: Azerbaijan values development of ties with Latvia

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations with Latvia based on friendship, mutual respect, and mutually beneficial cooperation, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov stated during a meeting with a delegation led by Latvia's Minister of Agriculture Armands Krauze, who is the co-chair from Latvia's side of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs.

The minister recalled that the territories liberated from occupation have been declared a green energy zone, and large-scale restoration and reconstruction work is being carried out in these territories based on the smart city and smart village concepts. He noted that Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate with Latvia in the application of progressive technologies and the exchange of experience in this process.

Krauze, in turn, said that his country is interested in developing partnership relations with Azerbaijan in all areas. He emphasized that there is great potential for expanding mutual ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, cooperation opportunities between the two countries in the fields of trade, energy, transport, information and communication technologies, culture, education, and tourism were discussed, as well as the resumption of direct flights by Latvia's national airline to Azerbaijan, efficient use of tourism potential, and cooperation in the processing of agricultural products.

In addition, views were exchanged on the activities of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the commission's 9th session to be held in Shusha on April 15 of the current year, the establishment of a joint Working Group on agriculture, mutual support and defense of our countries' positions and initiatives on international platforms, strengthening of mutual regional ties, organization of information exchange on products with high export potential, and increasing trade turnover.

Furthermore, the parties discussed issues related to expanding contacts between businesspeople, the transfer of modern technologies in the agricultural sector, conducting scientific research, and training specialists in the agrarian field.

The meeting participants also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation and the legal-contractual framework between the two countries, signed agreements and those at the stage of coordination, and future cooperation prospects, and expressed their interest in further developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia.