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    Nigar Arpadarai: Women should be among decision-makers

    Foreign policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 16:15
    Nigar Arpadarai: Women should be among decision-makers

    Women should be among the decision-makers, Member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), COP29 High-Level Champion Nigar Arpadarai at the panel discussion titled "Women's Leadership in Environmental Protection and Enhancing Sustainability," organized within the framework of the international event on "Amplifying women's voices across CICA for Sustainable Growth" of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Baku, Report informs.

    She noted that in Azerbaijan, women work in the business sector, and it is important to develop this:

    "We want women to be at the table; they should be among the decision-makers. Women bring a balanced approach in politics. Also, there should be accessibility to education for girls. Azerbaijan is an example in this matter."

    Nigar Arpadarai Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Azerbaijan
    Nigar Arpadarai: Qadınlar qərarverici şəxslər sırasında yer almalıdırlar

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