Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 16:55
    Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talks

    French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the resumption of the stalled US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad, Report informs.

    "Yesterday, I spoke with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, as well as with US President Donald Trump. I urged the resumption of the negotiations suspended in Islamabad, the clearing up of misunderstandings, and the avoidance of any further escalation," Macron said on X.

    According to him, it is essential, in particular, that "the ceasefire be strictly respected by all parties and that it include Lebanon."

    "It is equally important that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened unconditionally, without restrictions or tolls, as soon as possible. Under these conditions, negotiations should be able to resume quickly, with the support of the key parties concerned," Macron stated.

    France and the United Kingdom will also host a conference in Paris this Friday, he added, bringing together by videoconference non-belligerent countries ready to contribute, alongside us, to a multilateral and purely defensive mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait when security conditions allow.

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    Макрон призвал возобновить переговоры между США и Ираном

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