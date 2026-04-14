Azerbaijan launches another phase of resettlement to Aghdara and Khojaly
Karabakh
- 14 April, 2026
- 13:59
Azerbaijan has continued the resettlement process by relocating families to the villages of Vangli, Childiran, Ashagi Oratagh, Heyvali, and Chapar in Aghdara district, as well as Dashbulag in Khojaly district, Report informs.
Those resettled are families who had been temporarily accommodated in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
At this stage, 4 families (18 people) were relocated to Vangli, 2 families (5 people) to Childiran, 9 families (56 people) to Ashagi Oratagh, 3 families (13 people) to Heyvali, 2 families (6 people) to Chapar, and 1 family (4 people) to Dashbulag villages.
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