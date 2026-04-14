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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan launches another phase of resettlement to Aghdara and Khojaly

    Karabakh
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 13:59
    Azerbaijan launches another phase of resettlement to Aghdara and Khojaly

    Azerbaijan has continued the resettlement process by relocating families to the villages of Vangli, Childiran, Ashagi Oratagh, Heyvali, and Chapar in Aghdara district, as well as Dashbulag in Khojaly district, Report informs.

    Those resettled are families who had been temporarily accommodated in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    At this stage, 4 families (18 people) were relocated to Vangli, 2 families (5 people) to Childiran, 9 families (56 people) to Ashagi Oratagh, 3 families (13 people) to Heyvali, 2 families (6 people) to Chapar, and 1 family (4 people) to Dashbulag villages.

    Azerbaijan launches another phase of resettlement to Aghdara and Khojaly
    Azerbaijan launches another phase of resettlement to Aghdara and Khojaly
    Azerbaijan's liberated territories resettlement Aghdara district Khojaly district
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